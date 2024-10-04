Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $810,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 85.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 129,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.3 %

Fortinet stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,151. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.68. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,210 shares of company stock worth $6,337,801. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

