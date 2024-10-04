Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,794,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,035.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,560.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,317 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

MMC stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $222.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,801. The firm has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $232.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. Bank of America raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.