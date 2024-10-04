Thrive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,891,000. Trust Co of the South grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 6,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.75. 792,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,628. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.77 and its 200-day moving average is $352.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

