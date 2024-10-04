YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $73.86 and traded as low as $68.85. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $69.59, with a volume of 11,465 shares traded.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.68.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $864.76 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

