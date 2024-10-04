Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.45 and traded as low as $7.01. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 4,746 shares.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

