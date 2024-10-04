Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.30. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 65,072 shares traded.

Jones Soda Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. The company has a market cap of $27.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 72.73% and a negative net margin of 25.74%.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

