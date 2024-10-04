Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.55 and traded as low as $29.85. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 59,492 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

