Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.55 and traded as low as $29.85. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 59,492 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZURVY
Zurich Insurance Group Trading Up 0.7 %
About Zurich Insurance Group
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zurich Insurance Group
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.