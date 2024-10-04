Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.29 and traded as low as $20.22. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 130,641 shares.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

