Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.52 and traded as low as $43.38. Heineken shares last traded at $43.66, with a volume of 170,241 shares changing hands.

Heineken Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.