Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.06 and traded as low as $9.14. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 6,992 shares traded.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Free Report) by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

