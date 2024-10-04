Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $22.48 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $393.72 million and $1.68 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $22.48 or 0.00036228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00043265 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012181 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

