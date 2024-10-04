Avalanche Price Tops $25.96 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Avalanche has a market cap of $10.55 billion and approximately $318.18 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $25.96 or 0.00041945 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013332 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,430,763 coins and its circulating supply is 406,427,663 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

