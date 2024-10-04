cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One cat in a dogs world token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, cat in a dogs world has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. cat in a dogs world has a total market cap of $494.58 million and $71.89 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00252166 BTC.

cat in a dogs world Token Profile

cat in a dogs world’s genesis date was March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. cat in a dogs world’s official website is mew.xyz. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mewsworld.

Buying and Selling cat in a dogs world

According to CryptoCompare, “cat in a dogs world (MEW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. cat in a dogs world has a current supply of 88,888,888,888. The last known price of cat in a dogs world is 0.00491307 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $43,214,211.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mew.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cat in a dogs world directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cat in a dogs world should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cat in a dogs world using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

