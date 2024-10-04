MetFi (METFI) Price Tops $0.43

MetFi (METFI) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, MetFi has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetFi token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetFi has a total market cap of $82.40 million and $627,779.87 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetFi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00252166 BTC.

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,870,282 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.41486173 USD and is up 4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $440,924.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.