Tectum 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.31 Million (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Tectum token can currently be bought for $12.56 or 0.00020294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tectum has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tectum has a market capitalization of $95.45 million and $1.31 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tectum Token Profile

Tectum was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,598,856 tokens. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,598,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 10.77358542 USD and is up 10.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $995,147.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

