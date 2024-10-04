Niza Global (NIZA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $15,008.56

Niza Global (NIZA) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Niza Global has traded down 28% against the US dollar. Niza Global has a total market capitalization of $15,008.56 and $246,647.12 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niza Global token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00252166 BTC.

About Niza Global

Niza Global launched on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,749,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,749,999,954 with 6,920,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00006799 USD and is down -13.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $240,649.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

