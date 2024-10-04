Maverick Protocol (MAV) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $77.65 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77.65 million and $6.24 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,832,744 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 428,832,744.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.18003032 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $7,043,598.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

