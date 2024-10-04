Unique Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $481.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.18. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

