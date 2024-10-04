Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 78,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $326.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,485. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

