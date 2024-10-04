Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,588,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 65,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,683 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 7,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $240.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.87.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.32.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

