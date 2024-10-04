Unique Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Stryker by 146.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,449,000 after purchasing an additional 522,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 287.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,033,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.37.

Stryker Stock Down 1.0 %

Stryker stock opened at $351.61 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $374.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.18. The firm has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

