Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Trimmed by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 0.2% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,852,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 940.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 315,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,186,000 after buying an additional 285,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,937,502,000 after acquiring an additional 283,291 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $603.81 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $633.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $629.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $168.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.71.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,430.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,297 shares of company stock valued at $32,750,926. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

