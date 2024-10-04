BitShares Reaches Market Cap of $5.64 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $16,032.79 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

