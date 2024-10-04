Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.16 and traded as low as $8.55. Subaru shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 184,256 shares.

Subaru Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Subaru alerts:

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Subaru Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Subaru Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Subaru Co. ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.