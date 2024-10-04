Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.16 and traded as low as $8.55. Subaru shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 184,256 shares.
Subaru Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.64.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Subaru Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Subaru
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.