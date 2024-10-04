Astrafer Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.73 Million (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Astrafer has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar. One Astrafer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Astrafer has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $28.99 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,073,863 tokens. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, "Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/."

