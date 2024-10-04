Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.23 and traded as low as $40.44. Puma shares last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 755 shares traded.
Puma Trading Down 4.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16.
About Puma
PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.
