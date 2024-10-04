Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as low as $4.73. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 38,468 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $45.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 964.25% and a negative net margin of 86.74%.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

