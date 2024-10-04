BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.76. BAB shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 282 shares traded.

BAB Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.03.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 15.23%.

BAB Dividend Announcement

About BAB

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. BAB’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

Featured Articles

