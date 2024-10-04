BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.33 and traded as low as $4.97. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 95,795 shares changing hands.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 11.37%. Equities analysts predict that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.85%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

