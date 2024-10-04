dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 92.50 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.16). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.18), with a volume of 225,023 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.01) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.
