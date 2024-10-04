DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 41.4% Lower Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $3.11 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

