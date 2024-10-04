VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Reaches $3.61 on Exchanges

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $3.61 or 0.00005825 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $279.22 million and $18,172.24 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00252166 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,450,376 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,443,094.77805877. The last known price of VerusCoin is 3.53498666 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $40,358.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.