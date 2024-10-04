Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.29 and traded as low as $13.47. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 66,635 shares.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

