thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.45 and traded as low as $3.85. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 1,700 shares changing hands.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.