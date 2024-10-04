Jito (JTO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $235.73 Million

Jito (JTO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Jito token can currently be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00003312 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jito has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Jito has a market capitalization of $235.73 million and approximately $22.21 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jito Token Profile

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 127,320,520 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.02227693 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 235 active market(s) with $24,026,427.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

