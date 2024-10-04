Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.21. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 19,420 shares changing hands.
Aura Systems Stock Down 1.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.
Aura Systems Company Profile
Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.
