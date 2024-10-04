Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
Aberdeen International Trading Up 2.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
Aberdeen International Company Profile
Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.
