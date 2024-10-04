Blur Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Blur has a market capitalization of $17.82 million and $54.45 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,915,449,712.0909438 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.19987109 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $46,498,240.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

