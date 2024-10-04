PotCoin (POT) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $3.32 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00105326 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010823 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

