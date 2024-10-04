Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.73 and traded as low as $6.13. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 10,950 shares.
Major Drilling Group International Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72.
About Major Drilling Group International
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.
