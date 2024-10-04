Electroneum Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $42.61 million and approximately $578,156.76 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000763 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,729,405 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.