Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 100,000 shares trading hands.

Applied Graphene Materials Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £643,400.00, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Graphene Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Graphene Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.