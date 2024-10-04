Marotta Asset Management Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Marotta Asset Management lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
General Dynamics Stock Down 1.4 %
GD stock opened at $299.61 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $214.53 and a 1-year high of $309.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
