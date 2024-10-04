Meritas Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 210,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,629,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 196,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 11,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 129,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $32.11.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

