Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 3,814 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,173 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $172,902,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,855,000 after buying an additional 4,947,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,582,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,301,000 after buying an additional 3,734,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $34.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

