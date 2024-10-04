Meritas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,974 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 365.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,723,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,755 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,869,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,337 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,572,000. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,077,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,942,000 after acquiring an additional 710,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,677,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

