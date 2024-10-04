SG Americas Securities LLC Has $234.06 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 472.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,907 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $234,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,110,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,557,000 after purchasing an additional 509,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after buying an additional 237,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $570.47 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $577.47. The stock has a market cap of $492.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $556.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.67.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

