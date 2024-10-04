SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,963,246 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,890,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963,246 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.4% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $120,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,500,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $827,616,000 after buying an additional 1,854,671 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $495,694,000 after buying an additional 368,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 1.2 %

Comcast stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $160.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

