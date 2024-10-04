Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Bought by Meritas Wealth Management LLC

Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,297 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for 1.6% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,655,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,304 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIHP opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

