PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Trimmed by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $168.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $231.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.43.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

